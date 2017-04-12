Related Articles
- 2018 Sonata: Defining The Benchmark For Mid-Sized Sedans
- Created With the 'Mechanics of Emotion,' the All-new 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Delivers Italian Style With Benchmark-level Performance and Precision to the Premium Mid-size Sedan Segment
- The All-new 2015 Chrysler 200 Sedan Charts a New Course for Mid-size Sedans, Captivating Drivers and Passengers with its Simple Elegance, an Extraordinary Driving Experience and Cool Features -- at a Value Customers Will Appreciate
- The All-new 2015 Chrysler 200 Sedan Charts a New Course for Mid-size Sedans
- Dodge Introduces the 2012 Avenger SE V6, Delivering Best-in-class V-6 Power with the Fuel Efficiency and Price of a Four-cylinder Mid-size Sedan