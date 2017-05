ATLANTA, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The new 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 has celebrated its debut on the Nürburgring with a lap time of 7 minutes, 12.7 seconds on the legendary Nordschleife. The track-bred 911 bested the time set by the previous model by 12.3 seconds. "The new 911 GT3 not...