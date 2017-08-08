Acura Teases New ARX-05 Prototype Race Car Ahead of Monterey Automotive Week

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Acura teased its newest race car, the Acura ARX-05 prototype, to be fielded by the legendary Team Penske in 2018. Introduced in a new video (https://youtu.be/cblkk4d9YMw), the ARX-05 marks the Acura brand's anticipated return to prototype...
