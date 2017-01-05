Related Articles
- Airbiquity presenta AUTOSAR compatible con el Software Over-the-Air en CES 2017
- Airbiquity Introduces AUTOSAR Compliant Over-the-Air Software Update Solution for Automotive Using Vector Products at CES 2017
- Airbiquity Introduces AUTOSAR Compliant Over-the-Air Software Update Solution for Automotive Using Vector Products at CES 2017
- Airbiquity führt auf der CES 2017 eine Automobillösung für Over-the-Air-Software-Updates ein, die mit AUTOSAR kompatibel und mit Produkten von Vector kombiniert ist
- Airbiquity führt auf der CES 2017 eine Automobillösung für Over-the-Air-Software-Updates ein, die mit AUTOSAR kompatibel und mit Produkten von Vector kombiniert ist