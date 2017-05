www.efleets.com ) (PRNewsFoto/Enterprise Fleet Management)" border="0" />ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Albuquerque Housing Authority (AHA) in New Mexico is partnering with Enterprise Fleet Management to upgrade its fleet while also reducing costs. Through the partnership, the AHA is expected to save $200,000 over the next 10 years....