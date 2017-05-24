All-New 2018 Odyssey Minivan On-Sale Tomorrow; Delivers Ultimate in Family-Friendly Performance, Comfort and Connectivity

TORRANCE, Calif., May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The completely redesigned, all-new 2018 Honda Odyssey arrives at Honda dealerships nationwide tomorrow with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)1 starting at $29,990. The Odyssey has been the best-selling minivan in America for the...
