All- New "Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™" Comes to Universal Studios Hollywood Bringing an Exciting Array of Keepsake Memorabilia and Holiday Gift-Giving Ideas as the Festive Holiday Celebration Continues at The Entertainment Capi

Related Articles
- Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates the Yuletide Arrival of the All-New "Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" Bringing a Dazzling Light Projection Spectacular to Hogwarts Castle and Festive Holiday Entertainment and Décor to the Imme
- Scholastic Unveils New Cover for Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince by Award-Winning Illustrator Kazu Kibuishi in Celebration of Harry Potter 15th Anniversary
- Auto Parts for Christmas? Gift Ideas to Help Outdoor Adventurers Hit the Road This Holiday Season
- Boxing Legend Floyd Mayweather Uses duPont REGISTRY Holiday Gift Guide To Shop For Christmas
- Disney and Pixar Bring Hollywood Excitement and Automotive Enthusiasm to the 2017 North American International Auto Show