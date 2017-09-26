Allison Transmission closes $400 million senior notes offering

Related Articles
- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Announces Closing of Offering of $400.0 million of 6.0% Senior Subordinated Notes due 2024 and Amendment of Senior Secured Credit Facility
- Solera Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Private Offering of an additional $510 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.000% Senior Notes due 2021 and $340 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% Senior Notes due 2023
- Allison Transmission closes $1 billion senior notes offering and refinances credit facility
- Allison Transmission announces $500 million senior notes offering
- Allison Transmission Announces $300 Million Senior Notes Offering