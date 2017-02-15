Arab Palestinian Investment Company Achieved Net Profit of USD12.13 Million in 2016

Related Articles
- Grab to Invest USD 700 Million in 'Grab 4 Indonesia' 2020 Master Plan
- Research and Markets - Global Steering & Active Steering Market Worth USD 28,911.8 Million by 2022 - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts Report 2016-2022 - Key Vendors: Thyssenkrupp, Jtekt Corp, Nsk
- Research and Markets - Global Automotive Test Equipment Market Value of USD 600.7 Million by 2021 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2021 - Key Vendors: Siemens, Softing, Horiba
- Research and Markets - Global Scooters Market Value of USD 332 Million by 2022 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2022 - Key Vendors: Honda, Merits Health, Pride Mobility
- FCA Reports Record Third Quarter Results With Adjusted EBIT of €1.5 Billion, up 29%, Adjusted Net Profit of €740 Million and Net Profit of €606 Million. Group Adjusted EBIT Margin of 5.6%, up 130 bps. Full-year Guidance is Raised