NEW YORK, February 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, February 03, 2017, the NASDAQ Composite ended the trading session at 5,666.77, up 0.54%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.94% higher, to finish at 20,071.46; and the S&P 500 closed at 2,297.42, advancing 0.73%. Gains...