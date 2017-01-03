Autoliv and Volvo Cars Sign Final Agreement to Form Joint Venture

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 03, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, and Volvo Cars, the premium car maker, have signed a final agreement regarding the formation of a joint venture to develop software for...
Related Articles
- Vari-Form Announces Joint Venture Agreement with Italy Automotive Supplier EMARC SpA
- Nobel Automotive Signs Joint Venture Agreement in China With Fuzhou Rocket Enterprises
- Anand Signs Merger Agreement With Mando Corporation, Korea for Two Existing Joint Venture Companies
- Magneti Marelli Automotive Lighting and Changchun Fudi Have Signed an Agreement for the Establishment of a Joint Venture in China to Produce Lighting Systems and Components for the Automotive Market
- Solera Holdings, Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement for Joint Venture with Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe for Vehicle Service, Maintenance and Repair Market Presence