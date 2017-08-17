Autoliv Starts Collaboration With Seeing Machines to Develop Driver Monitoring Systems

STOCKHOLM, Aug 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, will collaborate with Seeing Machines (AIM:SEE), a leader in computer vision based human sensing technologies, to develop next generation driver...
Related Articles
- New Trimble TirePulse Tire Monitoring System Provides Real-time Machine Health Information to Lower Fleet and Fuel Costs
- Rightware collabore avec Renesas Electronics dans le cadre d'un projet de soutien au développement d'une IHM (interface homme-machine) pour le système sur puce (SoC) R-Car H3 de Renesas
- Driver Monitoring Systems: Personal Assistants That Safeguard the Driver from Accidents
- Automotive Night Vision System Market Worth $2.5 Billion and Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market Worth $4.9 Billion by 2019
- DMS- Driver Monitoring System Market & Night Vision Systems Forecasts to 2019 in New Research Report Available at RnRMarketResearch.com