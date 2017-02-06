Automotive Aluminum Market by Product Form, Application, Vehicle Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- "The automotive aluminum market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2016 to 2026, in terms of value."The automotive aluminum market is projected to reach USD 111.80 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2016 to 2026. Aluminum offers various...