Automotive Safety Council Presents Pathfinder Award to BMW's Klaus Kompass

DETROIT, April 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 56th Annual General Meeting of the Automotive Safety Council, held March 22-26, 2017 in Aventura, Florida, the organization recognized Klaus Kompass of BMW AG with its prestigious Pathfinder Award. Prof. Kompass was honored by the...
Related Articles
- Great Lakes Council of the Boy Scouts of America to Present Richard E. Dauch with the Distinguished Citizen Award
- Steel Market Development Institute's Automotive Applications Council Wins American Metal Market's 2012 Award For Steel Excellence
- FCA, SAIC, Plastic Omnium, Koito Manufacturing, Lithia Motors, Inc., and Asbury Automotive Group Receive Global Automotive Shareholder Value Awards Presented by PwC and Automotive News
- Hyundai Motor Company, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Dana Holding Corp. and Lithia Motors, Inc. Receive Global Automotive Shareholder Value Awards Presented by PwC and Automotive News
- Volkswagen AG, BMW AG, Continental AG, Plastic Omnium, and Lithia Motors, Inc. Receive Global Automotive Shareholder Value Awards Presented by PwC and Automotive News