AutoNation Announces Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, November 2, 2017

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest automotive retailer, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2017 on Thursday, November 2, 2017. Mike Jackson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer...
