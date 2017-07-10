Bridgestone HosePower Announces Acquisition of Seattle-based Fittings, Inc.

Related Articles
- Avnet Express' Drive for Innovation Awards a New General Motors Chevrolet Volt to Seattle-based Engineer
- Seattle-based Tweddle Group Technologies Builds Infotainment and Cloud Services Development Team for Toyota Entune and Technology Partners
- Remy International, Inc. Announces Scheduling of Special Meeting of Stockholders in Connection with BorgWarner Inc.'s Proposed Acquisition of Remy International, Inc.
- Remy International, Inc. Announces Receipt of Korean Antitrust Approval for BorgWarner Inc.'s Acquisition of Remy International, Inc.
- Remy International, Inc. Announces Receipt of Final Regulatory Approval for BorgWarner Inc.'s Acquisition of Remy International, Inc.