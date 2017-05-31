NEW YORK, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights l The busbar trunking system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.88%, from 2017 to 2022 l The busbar trunking system market is projected to reach USD 8.85 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.88%, from 2017 to 2022. l ...