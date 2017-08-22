CarTaxi - the 'Uber' of Car Towing - an Ethereum Based Platform, Becoming the 1st Worldwide Towing Aggregator

Related Articles
- CabbyGo - The World's First Taxi, Private Car and Rideshare App that Allows Users to Select Drivers Based on Price, Reputation, or Distance - Announces Worldwide Service Launch
- Airbiquity Continues "Driving" Its Mobile Integration With The Announcement of Choreo 5.0 -- The Auto Industry's Most Advanced Scalable Cloud-Based Platform Worldwide
- Hertz worldwide car rental inventory available through Sabre's digital e-commerce platform
- Tripda Partners With eRated, to Become the First Car Sharing Platform to Adopt eRated's Trust-Certification Solution to Enhance Ride Security
- Toyota Thailand Makes Appeal to Become Auto Maker’s Global Car Base