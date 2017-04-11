Catalytic Converter Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.05% During 2017 to 2021 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, April 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalytic Converter Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.05%, to reach a market size of $ 55.16 billion by 2021. Passenger cars account for almost 74% of total vehicle production globally & Asia-Oceania region leads the catalytic...
Related Articles
- Continuously Variable Transmissions Market CVT by Chain - Driven and Planetary Analysis and Forecasts 2017 - 2022 - ReportsnReports
- Continuously Variable Transmissions Market CVT by Chain - Driven and Planetary Analysis and Forecasts 2017 - 2022 - ReportsnReports
- Internal Combustion Engine Market to Grow at 7% CAGR During 2017-2021
- Internal Combustion Engine Market to Grow at 7% CAGR During 2017-2021
- Global Aerospace and Defense Battery Market Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 4.8% During 2017 to 2022 and Reach $200 Million in 2022; Lithium-Ion Batteries to Experience the Highest Growth Over the Next Five Years, Says a New Report From Stratview Resear