CES 2017: Automotive Grade Linux OTA Solution Ready for Renesas R-Car platform

LAS VEGAS, January 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagiwara Electric Co.,Ltd. from Japan and ATS Advanced Telematic Systems from Germany will demonstrate the integration of an open source-based over-the-air (OTA) software update solution into the Renesas R-Car platform. The jointly developed...
Related Articles
- Green Hills Software to Showcase High Assurance Platforms for Automotive Cockpit with Renesas' R-Car
- Microchip Joins The Linux Foundation and Automotive Grade Linux; New Linux Driver Enables MOST® Technology for Linux Ecosystem
- Rightware Collaborates with Renesas Electronics on HMI Development Support for Renesas' R-Car H3 SoC
- Rightware collabore avec Renesas Electronics dans le cadre d'un projet de soutien au développement d'une IHM (interface homme-machine) pour le système sur puce (SoC) R-Car H3 de Renesas
- Rightware kooperiert mit Renesas Electronics zwecks HMI-Entwicklungsunterstützung für den R-Car H3 SoC von Renesas