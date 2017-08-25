China Bus Industry Report 2017 - Forecasts to 2021: Output and Sales of Bus are Expected to Reach 572,400 Units and 582,700 Units in 2021

Related Articles
- Research Report on Tire Export in China, 2017-2021: In 2016, China's Tire Export Reached CNY 468.48 Million, Increasing by 5.4% YOY - Research and Markets
- China Electric Bus Industry Report 2017 - Forecasts to 2020: In 2016, China Produced a Total of 135,000 New Energy Buses, up 20% Year on Year - Research and Markets
- Global Composite Preforms Market Likely to Reach $302 Million by 2021, and Global High Performance Glass Fiber Market Expected to Reach $337 Million by 2021; as Per Two New Reports Launched by Stratview Research
- Global Aerospace & Defense Carbon Brakes Market Likely to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2021, and Global Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market Expected to Reach $12.1 Billion by 2021; as Per Two New Market Reports Launched by Stratview Research
- Global Automotive Headlamp Reflector Market to Reach $732 Million in 2021 at a CAGR of 3.4%, Demand in LED Lighting is Expected to Grow at Double Digit CAGR Over the Next Five Years, Says a New Report from Stratview Research