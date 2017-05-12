China Electric Bus Industry Report 2017 - Forecasts to 2020: In 2016, China Produced a Total of 135,000 New Energy Buses, up 20% Year on Year - Research and Markets

Related Articles
- China Battery Electric Logistics Vehicle Industry Report (2016-2020) - 13 Companies Have Output Over 1,000 Units - Research and Markets
- China Low-speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Industry Report 2016 - Forecasts to 2020 with the Market Set to grow at a Staggering 76.2% - Research and Markets
- China Electric Vehicle Drive Motor Industry Report 2016 - Forecasts to 2020 - Research and Markets
- China Bus Industry Report, 2015-2018 - In 2014, The New Energy Bus Became a New Sport Light in Bus Market, With Sales Volume Hitting 27,000 Vehicles
- China Leads Electric Vehicle Market (BEV, PHEV) 2020 Forecasts, say New Research Reports