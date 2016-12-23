 
WardsAuto
Home > China Electric Vehicle Drive Motor Industry Report 2016 - Forecasts to 2020 - Research and Markets

China Electric Vehicle Drive Motor Industry Report 2016 - Forecasts to 2020 - Research and Markets

Insights
Dec 22, 2016
Article
WardsAuto

December Light-Vehicle Sales to Push U.S. Market to New Record   1

There’s good chance automakers propel December above expectations by boosting incentives and advertising during the holiday period....More

Dec 6, 2016
Video
WardsAuto

2017 Wards 10 Best Engines: Falling in Love With 6-Cyl. Turbos 2

BMW and Ford each have two stout turbo-6s in the hunt this year, while Infiniti has one. All five are smooth, extremely refined, reasonably fuel-efficient and dishing up loads of horsepower and torque....More

Dec 16, 2016
Article
WardsAuto

Exec Runs Company With ‘Evangelistic Spirit’

In a WardsAuto Q&A, the CEO of EFG Companies talks about big changes in car dealership F&I operations....More

Enewsletters

Follow Us
Copyright © 2016 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×