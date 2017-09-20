Cinemo's Unified Media Solution Presented on a Next Generation In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) Prototype at IAA 2017

KARLSRUHE, Germany, September 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud access middleware, and Bosch Car Multimedia, a supplier of intelligent solutions, that help...
Related Articles
- Marvell Introduces Industry's First Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and 802.11p Combo Solutions for Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) and In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI)
- Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Cinemo's Outstanding Modular Multimedia Middleware Solutions for In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems
- Panasonic Automotive Systems Company Of America's Next Generation In-Vehicle Infotainment Platform Brings Advanced Capabilities And Unprecedented Upgradability
- Panasonic Automotive and Qualcomm Announce Next-Generation In-Vehicle Infotainment Concept System Powered by Android
- Save development time and cost with TI's new scalable auto infotainment solutions, extending the "Jacinto 6" family for the next generation of entry-level and display audio products