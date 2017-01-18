Claritas' PRIZM Premier Data Now Integrated into IMR Consumer Automotive Research

Related Articles
- $26 Billion Automotive Coatings Market Technologies and Analysis 2015-2021 - Technological Changes: Integrated Solutions, Anti-Collision Systems, Color Innovation And Reliability - Research and Markets
- OneCommand Reaches New Milestone: Over 50 Million Automotive Consumers Now Receiving Digital Life Cycle Communications Via Its SaaS Platform
- Analyst Scanner on Consumer Discretionary Equities -- Research on Group 1 Automotive, Sonic Automotive, Priceline, and HomeAway
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Coverage -- Research on American Axle & Manufacturing, Dana, Gentex, and TRW Automotive
- Africa Automotive Lubricants Market Worth 763,781.6 Kilo Liters by 2020 - Increased Purchasing Power of Consumers a Key Driver - Research and Markets