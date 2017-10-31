Completion of the Sale by HLGE's Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Its 60% Equity Interest in Copthorne Hotel Qingdao Co., Ltd.

Related Articles
- HLGE'S Wholly-owned Subsidiary Enters Into Conditional Agreement To Sell Its 60% Equity Interest In Copthorne Hotel Qingdao
- IC Power Pte. Ltd., a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Kenon Holdings Ltd., Files a Registration Statement with the SEC in Connection with a Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Ordinary Shares
- IC Power Pte. Ltd., a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Kenon Holdings Ltd., Files Amendment No. 2 to its Registration Statement on Form F-1
- IC Power Pte. Ltd., a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Kenon Holdings Ltd., Files Amendment No. 3 to its Registration Statement on Form F-1
- IC Power Pte. Ltd., a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Kenon Holdings Ltd., Files Amendment No. 4 to its Registration Statement on Form F-1