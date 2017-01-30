Consumer Watchdog Calls on SF Mayor Lee to Direct City Police to Monitor Uber's Robot Cars as Vehicles Return; Asks Public to Note and Report All Violations by Renegade Company

Related Articles
- Consumer Watchdog Calls on Uber to Release Robot Car Test Data, Answer Ten Questions
- Google Robot Car Sideswipes Bus On Valentine's Day; Consumer Watchdog Reiterates Call For Police Investigation, Release of Video and Technical Data Tied To Crash
- Consumer Watchdog Calls On NHTSA To Require Steering Wheel, Driver In Robot Car Guidelines; Lists 10 Questions Agency Must Ask Google About Its Self-Driving Cars
- Consumer Watchdog Exposes Robot Car Weaknesses At Symposium; Calls On Tesla To Update Software & Carmakers To Accept Legal Responsibility, Asks Feds To Go Slow
- Google's Own Robot Car "Disengagement" Report Shows Need For Driver Behind Wheel, Consumer Watchdog Says; Group Calls for Release of Videos Of Incidents