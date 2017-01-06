Consumers Drive Open-Air Vehicles Year-Round

Related Articles
- Saturn Sky Offers Open-Air Driving Alternative
- World-premiere: All-new 2015 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Delivers Race-inspired Performance, Advanced Technologies, Seductive Italian Style, and now an Even More Exhilarating Driving Experience With Open-air Freedom
- All-new 2015 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Delivers Race-inspired Performance, Advanced Technologies, Seductive Italian Style, and now an Even More Exhilarating Driving Experience With Open-air Freedom
- New 2013 Fiat 500 Abarth Cabrio: The Ultimate High-performance Italian Small Car Adds Open-air Driving Excitement
- MADD Colorado Partners with Colorado State Patrol to Prevent Drunk Driving During the Holidays and Year-Round