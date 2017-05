http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsFoto/U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION)" border="0" />WASHINGTON, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced today that the following voluntary recall alert was posted in cooperation with the firm listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov. ...