Creative and Inspiring 'Trophy City' Campaign Showcases 10th-Generation Honda Accord and All Who Refuse to Rest on Their Laurels

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- As America's best-selling car for over 41 years, the Honda Accord has earned its share of trophies. Now, the all-new from the ground up 10th-generation 2018 all-new Accord makes its debut in a creative marketing campaign, "Trophy City,"...
Related Articles
- New Ford Multicultural Marketing Campaign Showcases All-New Ford Fusion and Delivers a Riveting Message to African American Community; Campaign Features Tupac Shakur's Poem, 'The Rose That Grew from Concrete'
- Harley-Davidson Reveals All-New Platform To Inspire The Next Generation Of Global Riders; Bikes Coming In 2014
- Toyota returns to the eco-infused Broccoli City Festival featuring an all-star line-up of music artists and sustainability inspiration
- Kia Motors America's Official Spokesperson and Basketball All-Star Blake Griffin Showcases Athletic Prowess and Comedic Style In New Optima Advertising Campaign
- 2015 Honda Fit Multimedia Advertising Campaign Features Comedian Nick Thune, Showcases the Incredible Versatility of the All-New Honda Fit