Dana Announces Tender Cap Increase and Expiration of Early Tender Time for 2021 Notes

MAUMEE, Ohio, April 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) ("Dana") today announced that it has increased from $75 million to $100 million (as so increased, the "Tender Cap") the aggregate principal amount of its 5.375% Senior Notes due 2021 (the "Notes") it has offered to...
Related Articles
- Dana Holding Corporation Announces Extension of Early Tender Time for Tender Offer for 2019 Notes
- Cooper-Standard Holdings and Cooper Standard Announce Expiration of Early Tender Deadline, Exercise of Early Purchase Option and Discharge of Remaining Outstanding Senior PIK Toggle Notes due 2018 and 8½% Senior Notes due 2018
- Dana Completes Notes Offering, Announces Early Settlement of Tender Offer and Exercises Redemption Option
- Meritor Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Any and All of Its 8-1/8% Notes due 2015
- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Announces Expiration and Final Results of Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2020