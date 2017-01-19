Dana Incorporated to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Year-End Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on Feb. 9

MAUMEE, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) will release its 2016 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. A press release will be issued at approximately 7 a.m. EST, followed by a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. Me...
