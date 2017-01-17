Delphi to Discuss 2016 Q4 Earnings Feb. 2

GILLINGHAM, England, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE: DLPH) will release its fourth quarter 2016 financial results on February 2 and will hold an investor call the same day at 9 a.m. (ET). The call will be hosted by Delphi's President and Chief Executive Officer,...
Related Articles
- Cooper Standard to Host Conference Call and Webcast on Feb. 26 to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year End 2012 Financial Results
- Cooper Standard to Host Conference Call and Webcast on Feb. 25 to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2013 Financial Results
- Cooper Standard to Host Conference Call and Webcast on Feb. 24 to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2014 Financial Results
- Cooper Standard to Host Conference Call and Webcast on Feb. 23 to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2015 Financial Results
- Jack Cooper Holdings Corp. To Hold Conference Call On August 17, 2016 To Discuss Its Second Quarter 2016 Financial Results