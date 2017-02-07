 
WardsAuto
Home > Driveline Electrification to Support OEMs Meet Stringent Emission and Fuel Efficiency Objectives

Driveline Electrification to Support OEMs Meet Stringent Emission and Fuel Efficiency Objectives

Insights
Feb 7, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

U.S. Fuel Economy Up in January  

All alternative-power types showed small gains in share, with PHEVs and EVs doubling share....More

Feb 7, 2017
Video
WardsAuto

Ford Focus RS 2.3L Turbocharged DOHC 4-cyl. -- 2017 Award Acceptance

Peter Dowding, Ford's chief engineer-gas engine systems, accepts Ford's award at the 2017 Wards 10 Best Engines ceremony....More

Feb 6, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

The Big Story: Behind the Scenes of the F&I Innovator of Year Contest

With a $25,000 prize on the line, enterprising Northwood University students go for it....More

Enewsletters

Follow Us
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×