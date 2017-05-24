eBay Motors Crosses the Country with TV Host and Racing Analyst Rutledge Wood to Transform a 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback

 
May 24, 2017 PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, eBay Motors hits the road with TV host and racing analyst Rutledge Wood, traveling the country to overhaul a 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback with fellow automotive artist K.C. Mathieu and gearhead Mike Finnegan, as seen on YouTube in Roadkill and Finnegan's Garage. eBay Motors will supply the Fastback and all the parts needed for this journey, handpicked from its wide selection of parts & accessories (P&A).


