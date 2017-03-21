El 28o. Desafío Anual de las Estrellas del Campus de Honda celebra la destreza académica de Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU)

Related Articles
- 28th Annual Honda Campus All-Star Challenge Celebrates Academic Prowess of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)
- Chrysler Group Named a Top Supporter of Engineering Programs at the Nation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities by U.S. Black Engineer & Information Technology Magazine
- Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) Compete in Toyota Environmental Contest
- Ford Is Back Aboard the Ship with the Tom Joyner Foundation to Support Historically Black Colleges and Universities
- Allstate and the Tom Joyner Foundation Raise more than $141,000 for Historically Black Colleges and Universities