 
WardsAuto
Home > El SUV crossover de tres filas insignia Mazda CX-9 de 2018 recibe una larga lista de mejoras

El SUV crossover de tres filas insignia Mazda CX-9 de 2018 recibe una larga lista de mejoras

Sep 5, 2017 PR Newswire

<span class='keyword_link'><a href=Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations)" border="0" />IRVINE, California, 5 de septiembre de 2017 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- El Mazda CX-9 de 2018 recibe varias actualizaciones y refinamientos tecnológicos, comenzando con un precio de venta sugerido por el fabricante (MSRP[1]) de $32,130 El Mazda CX-9 es uno de un...


Related Articles
Insights
Sep 1, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

August U.S. SAAR Dips to 4-Year Low 16.0 Million Units

August’s results made it much more problematic that volume for 2017 will breach the 17 million-unit level for the third straight year....More

Jul 28, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

FCA, EPA Reach Diesel Deal 3

FCA and regulators reach an agreement to allow certification of the automaker’s 3.0L EcoDiesel engine....More

May 26, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Automakers Putting the Screws to Us 3

When I climb inside a new vehicle I want to be soothed not perturbed, but too often when I look up I’m staring at some craggy fastener that never should be seen....More

Aug 28, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

F&I Director Determined to Help Bring e-Contracting to Dealer Group

E-contracting is touted as reducing paperwork, reducing errors and speeding up funding and cash flows....More

Enewsletters

Follow Us
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×