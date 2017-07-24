eRetailing, Telematics and Service Aggregation Boost Evolution of Global Automotive Aftermarket in 2017

Related Articles
- Automotive Aftermarket Startups Focus on Service Aggregators, eCommerce Platforms and Telematics to Tap Growth Opportunities
- New Business Models and Service Expansion in European Automotive Aftermarket eRetail Strengthen Growth Opportunities
- Global Automotive Aftermarket Outlook 2017-2018: B2B eCommerce, Uberization of Repair Services will Draw Investment and Determine Competitive Strategy - Research and Markets
- The Convergence of eRetailing, Connected Vehicle Technologies and Mobile Data is Digitizing the Global Automotive Parts and Service Industry
- Exploring e-Retailing in Automotive Aftermarket at the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association's Vision Conference