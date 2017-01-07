FCA Foundation Energizes Michigan Robotics Teams With More Than $226,000 in Grants

Related Articles
- The Chrysler Foundation Pumps Up Support to Michigan High Schools, Grants Additional $40,000 to FIRST Robotics Competition Championship Finalists
- Arizona, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan FIRST Robotics Teams, Students Gear Up for Competition with $250,000 from The Chrysler Foundation
- The Chrysler Foundation Powers Up 2013 FIRST Robotics Season; Awards $181,000 to Alabama, Arizona, Indiana, Michigan and Ontario, Canada Teams
- FIRST Robotics Teams Gear Up For "First Stronghold" With $250,000 From FCA Foundation
- The Chrysler Foundation Energizes 2014 FIRST Robotics Season with Nearly a Quarter-Million Dollars in Grants