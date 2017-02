BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Finest Boca 2017 auction was held Saturday, February 11 at the Boca Raton Resort and Club. The sale achieved $2,503,750 and a 51 percent sell-through rate. Of the overall sales, 4 vehicles were sold online via Proxibid, the world's most...