Flexpoint Sensor Systems Extends Worldwide Distribution with Major Online Retailer

Related Articles
- Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. and Partner HTK Attend Major Work Truck Trade Show to Highlight Anti-Rollaway "BrakeAlert" System Featuring Bend Sensor® technology
- Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc., HTK and New Eagle Establish Controls and Distribution Agreement for Patented BrakeAlert(tm) System
- Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. and HTK Safety, LLC Extend Market Reach with New Strategic Partnerships for their Bend Sensor® Enabled Product Applications
- Flexpoint's Sensor System Included in RFQ with Major American Truck Manufacturer
- Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. Announces Major Developments with Automotive Manufacturer