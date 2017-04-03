AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Structural Plastics (CSP), a world leader in light weight composite technologies, today announced the retirements of CEO Frank Macher and CFO Jon Smith, both effective April 1. Steve Rooney, formerly the company's president...
Related Articles
- Frank Macher, Jon Smith Retire from Continental Structural Plastics
- AutoNation Announces Retirement of Jon Ferrando, Executive Vice President - General Counsel, Corporate Development and Human Resources
- Specialty Chemicals Company China XD Plastics Company Limited Announces Official Signing of Agreement for Production of 300,000 Metric Tons of Plastics New Materials Production in Southwest China
- Specialty Chemicals Company China XD Plastics Company Limited Announces Official Signing of Agreement for Production of 300,000 Metric Tons of Plastics New Materials Production in Southwest China
- Krevolin & Horst LLC and SMITH LLC Announce Putative Class Action Litigation Against Insurers of Leased Automobiles