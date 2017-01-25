 
WardsAuto
Home > Global and China Automotive Transmission Industry Report, 2016-2020

Global and China Automotive Transmission Industry Report, 2016-2020

Insights
Jan 25, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Forecast: January Forecast Calls for Low Sales, High Inventory  

After a record-high December, average daily sales are expected to plummet 26.0% moving into January....More

Jan 25, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Subprime Doing Fine, But Thanks for Asking

“We know subprime when we see it,” says a credit-bureau economist, paraphrasing a Supreme Court justice’s quote about pornography....More

Enewsletters

Follow Us
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×