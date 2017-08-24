Global Automotive Brake Friction Materials Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5% by 2021: Boosted by the Emergence of Copper-Free Brake Fiction Materials

Related Articles
- Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.86% by 2021 - Emergence of Connected Truck Technologies to Drive ABS Adoption in CVs - Research and Markets
- Power Stop proactively embraces its own Copper-Free Initiative and is committed to supplying 100% Copper-Free Brake Pads.
- Global Automotive High-Performance Brake System Market to Grow at a CAGR of 16.6% by 2021 - Driven by Growing Popularity of Automotive Racing in Developing Economies - Research and Markets
- Research and Markets - Global Automotive Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) System Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.8% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Autoliv, Bosch, Continental, WABCO & ZF TRW
- Brakes Market for Friction Products by OE - projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% from 2016 to 2021