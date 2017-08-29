 
Global Market Study on Automotive Steering Wheel: Passenger Cars Vehicle Type Segment Expected to Gain Significantly High BPS During 2017-2027

Aug 24, 2017
Article
Forecast: U.S. Auto Market Continues Downward Trend in August  

The report puts the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales for August at 16.5 million units, below the 17.1 million SAAR from same-month 2016 and 16.7 million in the prior month....More

Jul 28, 2017
Article
FCA, EPA Reach Diesel Deal 3

FCA and regulators reach an agreement to allow certification of the automaker’s 3.0L EcoDiesel engine....More

May 26, 2017
Article
Automakers Putting the Screws to Us 3

When I climb inside a new vehicle I want to be soothed not perturbed, but too often when I look up I’m staring at some craggy fastener that never should be seen....More

Aug 28, 2017
Article
F&I Director Determined to Help Bring e-Contracting to Dealer Group

E-contracting is touted as reducing paperwork, reducing errors and speeding up funding and cash flows....More

