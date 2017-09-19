Global Solid Masterbatches Market to be Worth US$28.76 bn by 2022: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, September 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the overall opportunity in the global market for solid masterbatches is expected to reach US$22.29 bn by 2017. Researchers predict this market to continue its progress at a CAGR of 5.20% during the...
Related Articles
- Research and Markets - Global Steering & Active Steering Market Worth USD 28,911.8 Million by 2022 - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts Report 2016-2022 - Key Vendors: Thyssenkrupp, Jtekt Corp, Nsk
- Global Commercial Vehicle Sensor Market Worth $6.76 billion By 2022 - Underdeveloped Aftermarket & Complexities in Testing Restraining Growth - Research and Markets
- Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Worth US$ 726 Mn by 2022 - Persistence Market Research
- Automotive Rear View Mirror Market to Reach US$11.13 Billion by 2022 - Transparency Market Research
- Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market to Reach Valuation of US$10.2 bn by 2022 - Transparency Market Research