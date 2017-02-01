GM Announces January U.S. Sales, Affirms Positive Outlook

DETROIT, Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors (NYSE: GM) U.S. dealers delivered 195,909 cars, trucks and crossovers in January, down 3.8 percent year over year. Retail sales totaled 155,010 units, down 4.9 percent, and the company set a new January record for average transaction...
