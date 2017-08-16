GM Announces Voluntary Delisting From Toronto Stock Exchange

DETROIT, Aug. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM; TSX: GMM.U) today announced that it has applied and received approval for a voluntary delisting of its common stock from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) in Canada. The delisting from the TSX will not affect the...
