 
WardsAuto
Home > GM Reports Net Revenue of $37 Billion and Income of $2.4 Billion from Continuing Operations

GM Reports Net Revenue of $37 Billion and Income of $2.4 Billion from Continuing Operations

Jul 25, 2017 PR Newswire

DETROIT, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today announced strong second-quarter earnings and revenue from continuing operations driven by robust results in North America and China, solid improvement in South America and continued growth of GM Financial....


Related Articles
Insights
Jul 21, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

North America Light-Vehicle Production Flat in First-Half 2017   1

Production in Mexico continued to break records, while plants in the U.S. and Canada slowed down for the summer....More

Apr 27, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Very Special Engine, Very Special Car 3

“If there was a slam-dunk engine in this year’s competition, it was this one.” WardsAuto editor David Zoia enthuses about the 350-hp 2.3L turbo-4 in the Ford Focus RS....More

May 26, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Automakers Putting the Screws to Us 3

When I climb inside a new vehicle I want to be soothed not perturbed, but too often when I look up I’m staring at some craggy fastener that never should be seen....More

Jul 25, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Consumers Pretty Good at Self-Evaluating Trade-Ins

“So customers are evaluating their cars?” a dealer asked incredulously when an online tool was first introduced....More

Enewsletters

Follow Us
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×