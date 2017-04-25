Haldex Interim Report, January - March 2017: Increased Net Sales and Operating Income Excluding One-off Items

Related Articles
- Chrysler Group Reports First-Quarter 2014 Net Loss of $690 Million Including $1.2 Billion of Unfavorable Infrequent Items; Excluding Infrequent Items, Adjusted Net Income Was $486 Million
- Ford Posts 2011 Pre-Tax Operating Profit of $8.8 Billion; One-Time Special Items Contribute to $20.2 Billion Net Income +
- ITW's 2012 Third Quarter Diluted Income Per Share from Continuing Operations of $1.12 Increases 12 Percent Versus Prior-Year Period; Excluding Impact of Divestiture Gains, EPS Totals $1.09; Operating Margins of 16.9 Percent Improve 130 Basis Points;
- BorgWarner Reports First Quarter 2015 U.S. GAAP Net Earnings Of $0.79 Per Diluted Share, Or $0.78 Per Diluted Share Excluding Non-Comparable Items
- BorgWarner Reports Second Quarter 2015 U.S. GAAP Net Earnings Of $0.65 Per Diluted Share, Or $0.75 Per Diluted Share Excluding Non-Comparable Items